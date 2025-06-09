Snoop Dogg caught off guard by same-sex movie plotline

[Photo Credit: AP]

Snoop Dogg is “scared” to take his grandchildren to the cinema after being caught off guard by a same-sex plot line.

The 52-year-old rapper appeared on the It’s Giving podcast, on which he recalled bringing his grandson to see Pixar’s 2022 animated film Lightyear, a spin-off from the Toy Story franchise featuring the voice of Chris Evans.

It includes a sequence showing two women raising a child together – a moment Snoop says prompted confusion from his grandson.

He said: “(The kids) are like, ‘She had a baby – with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'”

Snoop added: “Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.

“They just said, ‘She and she had a baby – they’re both women. How does she have a baby?’

“It f***ed me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies.

“Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for… it threw me for a loop.

“I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Lightyear marked one of Disney and Pixar’s most visible LGBTQI storylines, including the studios’ first same-sex kiss on screen.

The kiss was at one point removed from the film during production, but reinstated after Pixar employees and allies wrote to Disney leadership accusing executives of censoring “overtly gay affection” in its features.

