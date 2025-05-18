Smurfs, dragons and aliens: Family movies lean into magic and wonder this summer

[Source: AP]

“How to Train Your Dragon” filmmaker Dean DeBlois has heard the “remake fatigue” concerns.

In Hollywood’s quest to get family audiences to movie theaters, the industry has often opted to re-package something familiar, lately in the form of a live-action, or hybrid remake. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

That’s part of the reason why DeBlois, who directed the animated movies, wanted to also be the person behind the live action remake, coming to theaters June 25. He knew how to do it, and how to do it well.

“We were careful,” DeBlois said. “We wanted to make sure that if we were going to do it, we wanted to do with a lot of integrity and love and make sure there’s nothing cynical about it.”

Several of this summer’s family friendly options have come from a personal place including the Rihanna-produced “Smurfs” (July 18) and the Hawaii-shot “Lilo & Stitch” (May 23). And a lot of them are PG-rated, including “The Bad Guys 2” (Aug. 1); “Freakier Friday” (Aug. 8); And the new Pixar movie “Elio” (June 20), about a space fanatic kid whose dream of being abducted by aliens comes true.

The PG rating is having a bit of a resurgence in box office cred after years of being the “uncool” little sibling to PG-13. Last year PG movies made up 1/3 of the annual box office, led by “Inside Out 2.”

