Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

[Source: BBC]

Robert De Niro, the 79-year-old Hollywood star, has confirmed he has become a father for a seventh time.

He broke the news in an interview with ET Canada about his forthcoming, suitably-titled film About My Father.

When asked about being a dad of six, the Oscar-winning US actor replied: “Seven, actually… I just had a baby.”

Article continues after advertisement

De Niro, who has six other children from previous relationships with three women, did not reveal the identity of the mother of his seventh.

The Hollywood veteran won two Oscars for his roles in The Godfather, Part II and Raging Bull.

He has also played father figures in films like Meet the Parents, a Bronx Tale, Casino and Silver Linings Playbook.

For his latest feature, he stars alongside Sebastian Maniscalco in a comedy about a man who takes his slightly embarrassing dad on holiday with his fiancée and her wealthy, eccentric family.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been a cool father,” said De Niro, when quizzed further about his own real life experiences of fatherhood. “I’m OK. My kids disagree with me at times, they’re respectful.

“My daughter is 11 and she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her and adore her.”

He added: “With my youngest now there will be more to come but that’s, you know – that’s what it is.”

The star, who has been married twice and is also a grandfather, went on to say that he sometimes has to be “stern about stuff” with his children but admitted that he’d rather not be.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But you just have no choice,” he said.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

Recent reports have linked him to Tiffany Chen, who, according to US publication People, is a martial arts instructor, but neither have publicly addressed their relationship.

De Niro’s six other children include two with the actress and singer Diahnne Abbott – a son, and a daughter from her previous relationship whom the actor adopted.

He also has twin sons with another actress Toukie Smith, and a son and daughter with socialite and philanthropist Grace Hightower.