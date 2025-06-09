Paramount, Legendary Entertainment strike deal for 'Street Fighter' film

[Source: Reuters]

Paramount Skydance (PSKY.O), opens new tab has entered into a three-year deal for the global distribution of films produced by Legendary Entertainment, beginning with a “Street Fighter” movie, the companies announced on Thursday.

The movie will be co-produced by Capcom (9697.T), opens new tab, the creators of the hit videogame franchise, and is set to release in theaters in October next year.

The deal comes just days after Paramount struck a deal with Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard for a film adaptation of “Call of Duty”, as videogame movies gain momentum and Paramount seeks to leverage well-known properties.

Following the success of HBO’s “The Last of Us” series in 2023, videogame firms and Hollywood studios rushed to sign adaptation deals for popular titles, resulting in Amazon’s “Fallout” series and an upcoming sequel to “Mortal Kombat”.

“Street Fighter,” which debuted as an arcade game in 1987, has become one of the most recognizable fighting game franchises globally, spawning multiple entries and selling millions of copies.

The upcoming “Street Fighter” film follows the success of Legendary’s “A Minecraft Movie”, distributed by Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O), opens new tab.

Warner Bros will continue to distribute select Legendary franchises, including the forthcoming “Dune: Part Three” and “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova”, the companies said.

