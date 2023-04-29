Netflix boosts Asian leads, lags in Latino roles, report says

[Source: Reuters]

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) has increased the number of Asian and women in lead roles, but still lags in representing Latinos, the disabled and women of color, a study by the streaming platform and the University of Southern California (USC) found.

While Hollywood has made strides in diversity in recent years, some communities criticize the lack of progress, both on and off screen.

To understand the lack of representation in the industry, Netflix partnered with USC and founder of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Dr. Stacy L. Smith, to analyze the inclusion metrics of the streaming service from 2018 to 2021 based on gender, race/ethnicity, LGBTQ+ and disability.