National Ballet of Japan set to make UK debut with 'Giselle'

[Source: Reuters]

The National Ballet of Japan is set to perform in Britain for the first time on Thursday when artistic director Miyako Yoshida’s production of “Giselle” opens at the Royal Opera House in London.

First performed in 1841, “Giselle” tells the love story of a young peasant girl deceived by a nobleman. The London show runs from July 24 to July 27.

Born in Japan in 1965, Yoshida came to Britain as a 17-year-old ballet student, going on to make her name there in the 1980s and eventually dance with The Royal Ballet.

Since 2020 she has been in charge at The National Ballet of Japan, also known as the New National Theatre Ballet, Tokyo.

“Coming back to London, it’s always nice, but bringing the company with me is so special,” Yoshida said of the ballet ensemble, which formed in 1997 and has 75 dancers.

