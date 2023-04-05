Mukerji announces Brahmastra 2 and 3 to release in December 2026 and 2027 respectively

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt released in the theatres on September 9, 2022.

While the visual spectacle collected Rs. 257.44 cr in India, the film is the first installment in the Ayan Mukerji-directed trilogy. Mukerji has now announced that the film will be shot simultaneously and will release in 2026 and 2027. The magnum opus continues with Brahmāstra Part Two: Dev and Brahmāstra Part: Three are set to hit the big screen in December 2026 and 2027 respectively!

On Tuesday, April 4, Ayan Mukerji confirmed that Brahmastra 2 and 3 will release in 2026 and 2027, respectively. In a long note, he said, “Hi 🙂 The Time has come – for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One… I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three -which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three!”

But that’s not all! The director also revealed that he will be helming another exciting project, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details. He added, “And…I have decided that we are going to make the two films… Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today! ik I also have another piece of news to share… The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently – a very special movie – to step into and direct! What the movie is… More on that when the time is right 🙂 An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me… one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me – Indian Cinema!”