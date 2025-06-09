Mayim Bialik announces Blossom is dead after struggling to reboot teen show

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Blossom fans, try not to be gettin’ all depressed, as the theme song says, but the family sitcom won’t be back after all.

Mayim Bialik, the actress behind the quirky character known for her floppy hats, explained Monday on her Substack that a modern take on the series, which aired over five seasons, from 1990 to 1995, had been rejected by the studio.

“While it is possible no one wants a Blossom reboot, I’m pretty certain Disney got this one wrong,” Bialik wrote of the NBC series that is owned by Disney, per TVLine. “The sun is gonna surely shine. Maybe not the way [creator Don Reo] and I intended, but this door closed. While we didn’t want it to, we are powerless over every aspect of it except what we know to be true: we loved this possibility with all that we have and we are so so sorry we couldn’t get it to happen.”

EW has reached out to Disney.

Blossom was the story of a teenage girl making her way through life with single father Nick (Ted Wass), two big brothers, Joey (Joey Lawrence) and Anthony (Michael Stoyanov), and her best friend Six (Jenna von Oÿ). The Emmy-nominated series made Bialik, Lawrence, and von Oÿ fodder for teenage magazines.

