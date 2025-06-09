Liz Hurley reveals what drew her to offbeat game show

Liz Hurley. [Photo Credit: AAP]

Actor Elizabeth Hurley has said she joined new game show The Inheritance after she “really enjoyed” watching The Traitors.

The show on Britain’s Channel 4, which is co-produced by Traitors creator Studio Lambert, summons 13 strangers to a stately home to compete for the fortune left in the will of Hurley’s character, the Deceased.

Overseeing the stipulations of the Deceased’s will is her executor Robert Rinder, the criminal barrister who fronted the ITV show Judge Rinder.

Article continues after advertisement

“I really enjoyed The Traitors and loved the idea of being part of a show in which audiences were really invested,” Hurley said.

“I thought Rob Rinder and I would be a good combination, and I knew it would be great to shoot in such an exquisite location.”

Asked about how she found playing a dead character in the show, the 60-year-old continued: “I’ve died on screen quite a few times, but I don’t recall lying in a coffin before.”

“I quite enjoyed it actually, it was very restful.”

To win the money, players need to fulfil a series of final requests, as stipulated in the Deceased’s will.

However, only one player can claim the money gained in each request, so it’s up to one of them to persuade the others that they alone deserve the cash they earned together.

Players will include 50-year-old former police sergeant Catherine, 36-year-old professional gamer Zara and 75-year-old chess teacher Pat.

Rinder said the game’s players were a diverse community, describing them as “a rich variety of British life in every respect”.

“I don’t think we put them through challenges. I think we empowered them to experience things that they otherwise wouldn’t, and they delighted in all of them,” he said of the show.

“And you know, you can learn from adversity, fishing out wine from a bottom of a lake, for example, is a teaching opportunity, that’s what I like to call it.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.