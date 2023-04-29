Katy Perry loses trademark fight with Australian fashion designer

[Source: Reuters]

An Australian court has ruled that pop superstar Katy Perry infringed the trademark of a Sydney-based fashion designer who has sold her products locally under a label with her birth name “Katie Perry”.

Katie Taylor, who filed the lawsuit in 2019, alleged the singer ignored the trademark and sold Katy Perry clothing to Australian customers during her concert tours in the country in 2014 and 2018 through retailers and websites.

Federal court judge Brigitte Markovic ruled that Katy Perry’s company Kitty Purry partially infringed the trademark of Katie Taylor’s business, which sells mostly clothes online, by promoting the singer’s products through posts on social media, a court filing out on Thursday showed.

Damages are due to decided at a later date.

“This is a tale of two women, two teenage dreams and one name,” Markovic said in her judgment.