Jude Law tackles Putin role without fear at Venice Film Festival

Jude Law said on Sunday he did not fear reprisals for playing Russian President Vladimir Putin in “The Wizard of the Kremlin”, a new film premiering at the Venice Film Festival that offers a chilling, fictionalised look at Putin’s rise to power.

Asked by reporters if he was worried about possible retaliation for taking on the role, Law said: “I hope not naively, but … I didn’t fear repercussions.”

The British actor added that the film recounted Putin’s single-minded ascendancy “with nuance and consideration. We weren’t looking for controversy for controversy’s sake”.

Based on a best-selling novel by Giuliano da Empoli, the movie imagines the life of Vadim Baranov, a shadowy Kremlin insider who rises from artist to television producer before becoming a spin doctor to a young Putin.

From his office in the Kremlin, he crafts narratives that blur truth and propaganda, faith and manipulation, renouncing his values to serve his master who is determined to restore Russia to greatness after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

