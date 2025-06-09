Jerry Adler, The Sopranos and The Good Wife actor, dies at 96

[Source : Entertainment Weekly]

Jerry Adler, the veteran actor who spent six seasons as Herman “Hesh” Rabkin on The Sopranos, has died. He was 96.

Adler died peacefully in his sleep at his home in New York City on Saturday, a representative for his family confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.

Among those who paid tribute to the actor was Sopranos star Michael Imperioli.

Article continues after advertisement

“JERRY ADLER (1929-2025) was a fantastic actor and the kindest of human beings,” he wrote. “He brought so much humor, intelligence and truth to the role of Herman “Hesh” Rabkin and was one of my favorite characters on The Sopranos. I loved working and spending time with Jerry. A true class act. Much love to the family.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.