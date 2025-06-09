Indiana Jones whip snaps up $525,000 at auction

[Source: AP]

A whip wielded by Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” that once belonged to Princess Diana has sold at auction for $525,000.

Thursday’s sale came a day after the Rosebud sled from “Citizen Kane” went for a staggering $14.75 million, making it one of the priciest props in movie history.

They were part of the Summer Entertainment Auction being held all week by Heritage Auctions.

Heritage says the overall take has made it the second-highest grossing entertainment auction of all time, and there’s still a day to go.

Yet to be up for bids are Macaulay Culkin’s knit snow cap from “Home Alone,” a Kurt Russell revolver from “Wyatt Earp,” a pair of “Hattori Hanzo” prop swords from “Kill Bill Vol. 1″ and a first edition set of Harry Potter novels signed by J.K. Rowling.

The whip sold Thursday was used during the Holy Grail trials that Ford’s character goes through at the climax of 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

Ford gave it to then-Prince Charles at the film’s U.K. premiere. It was given as a gift to Princess Diana, who gave it to the current owner, who was not identified. The buyer also was not identified.

