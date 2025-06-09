Hulk Hogan’s greatest moments in professional wrestling ‘run wild on you’

[Source: AP]

Hulk Hogan’s back had weakened, a failed early attempt at slamming all 525 pounds of Andre the Giant left the “Immortal One” unsteady as the World Wrestling Federation champion once more needed to rally to beat another of wrestling’s baddest bad guys.

Andre wrapped his tree-trunk arms around the champ and tried to wring the final breaths out of Hogan with a bear hug so tight that more than 90,000 fans in Detroit almost witnessed the final day of Hulkamania.

But, wait!

Article continues after advertisement

This was Hulk Hogan.

Wrestling’s biggest star had more late comebacks than fellow 1980s sports stars John Elway or Michael Jordan combined.

Hogan had some gas left in the tank, some extra bite in those 24-inch pythons, and hammered away at Andre.

One right hand, then another one, and another! Wrestling fans roared as they knew the bad news that was coming for Andre. Hogan fought back — much as he did against those 1980s baddies out of the Cold War or Iran — and finally body-slammed Andre the Giant.

Hogan hit the hopes and delivered his famous leg drop on Andre’s chest to get the three count.

Hulk Hogan won again at WrestleMania.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.