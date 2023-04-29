Historic Stone of Scone moved to London for King Charles' coronation

[Source: Reuters]

The historic Stone of Scone, the ancient coronation stone upon which monarchs in Britain have been crowned for centuries, has left Scotland for London under tight security ahead of next week’s coronation of King Charles III, officials said on Friday.

Also known as the Stone of Destiny and regarded as a sacred, historic symbol of Scotland’s monarchy and nationhood, it is being moved from its permanent home at Edinburgh Castle for the first time in more than 25 years, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said.

HES, which looks after the stone – an oblong block of red sandstone, said it had worked with police and other agencies to ensure it “can be transported safely and securely”, saying it was being taken in a special carrier constructed largely from Scottish oak.

It was removed from the castle on Thursday in a ceremonial procession involving Joseph Morrow, the Lord Lyon King of Arms and the monarch’s representative in Scotland, along with Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, in his role as the Keeper of the Great Seal of Scotland, HES said.