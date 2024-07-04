Heart singer Ann Wilson diagnosed with cancer

[Source: 1News]

Heart singer Ann Wilson has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 74-year-old star – who shot to fame as the lead singer of the Barracuda group alongside her younger sister, Nancy Wilson, 70, in the mid-’70s – has cancelled the band’s upcoming Royal Flush tour alongside Cheap Trick, which was scheduled to begin on July 30 and run until December while she can undergo chemotherapy to tackle the disease.

Ann Wilson announced on Instagram today: “Dear friends, I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful + I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy + I’ve decided to do it.

The singer insisted she “absolutely” intended to get back on stage next year.

She continued: “To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025.

In addition, a post on Heart’s official Instagram page urged fans to “hold onto their tickets” as “they will be honoured for the rescheduled dates” and there is “more information to be announced” in the coming weeks.

In late May, Heart axed their European tour dates so that Ann Wilson could go through a “time-sensitive, but routine medical procedure”.

Reassuring fans, she posted to X: “I’m okay! Please don’t worry.