"Grey's Anatomy" star Caterina Scorsone reveals she rescued her children from a house fire

[Source: AP Entertainment]

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Caterina Scorsone revealed in a social media post-Monday that she saved her three children from a house fire “a couple of months ago,” escaping her burning Southern California residence in about two minutes.

Scorsone did not provide details on the exact date and location of the fire, or whether authorities had established a cause.

Best known for playing Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the medical series, Scorsone emphasized how quickly the blaze spread, and disclosed that four pets died in the fire.

Scorsone shared a series of photos of her three cats and dog “to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well.”

She also thanked her “community” of family and friends who supported her family after the tragedy.