Glenn Close responds to All's Fair criticism with Instagram post

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Those (overwhelmingly) negative All’s Fair reviews are not going to be ignored by Glenn Close, thank you very much!

After journalists and viewers alike piled onto Ryan Murphy’s new ensemble drama — with one even calling it “fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible” — the Oscar-nominated Hollywood icon responded to the vitriol by channeling her Fatal Attraction character, Alex Forrest, and a pot filled with boiled bunny.

In a direct reference to one of the 1987 film’s most iconic scenes involving a pet rabbit’s grisly demise inside a boiling pot of water, the 78-year-old shared a hand-drawn image on Instagram (below) of her All’s Fair castmates surrounding a bubbling pot labeled “critic bunny stew.”

Close also tagged each of her primary All’s Fair costars, including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor.

Taylor commented on Close’s post, responding with several heart-eye emojis as well as kissy-face emojis, while the official All’s Fair account replied, “A masterpiece.”

Before Close shared the image, Fatal Attraction cemented itself as a key bonding element between herself and Kardashian, the show’s lead actress (whose performance was largely maligned by journalists).

On the season premiere of The Kardashians reality show, which filmed between takes on the set of All’s Fair, Kris Jenner called out her daughter for never having seen Fatal Attraction, all while the pair stood in front of Close.

“Don’t put me on the spot like that,” Kardashian said to her mother, and later admitted in a confessional that she hasn’t watched the film at any point in her life.

Later, on The View, Kardashian revealed that she and the cast gathered to watch the film, and that Close got “wasted” at the event.

“Let me tell you, Glenn was wasted,” Kardashian remembered on the talk show. “So, she was spilling every tea!”

The 45-year-old added, “It would be like, ‘Wait, pause it.’ She was like, ‘I needed a pitcher of tequila before. It was hiding at the bottom. If you look close enough in the elevator scene.’ Every scene, she had a story.”Fatal Attraction — about a married man (Michael Douglas) whose one-night affair with a woman (Close) turns into a dangerous ordeal — earned six Oscar nominations upon its initial release, including one for Close’s performance and another for Best Picture.

All’s Fair streams Tuesdays on Hulu. See Close’s response to critical reviews in the post above.

