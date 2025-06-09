From ‘Bodies’ to new albums, allow Offset and JID to reintroduce themselves

[Source: AP]

On paper, the song might be an unusual pairing, or something resembling Mad Libs. Two Atlanta rappers with idiosyncratic styles — Offset’s melodic, aggressive flow and the dexterous lyricist JID — speaking the same language on “Bodies.”

Their collaboration, largely recorded in China, arrives atop a sample of nu-metal band Drowning Pool’s 2001 cut “Bodies.” It’s become a 2025 Billboard Hot 100 hit of their own, and it doubles as an ode to self-determination — standing your ground and working toward evolution.

“As soon as he played it, it was like history,” JID says of hearing their “Bodies” for the first time. “The production is one of my favorite compositions I ever recorded over.”

It also serves as a kind of introduction of a new era for both artists, who both have new albums this month.

