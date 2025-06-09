Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson team up

[Source: AP]

New Orleans legend Big Freedia returning with a new gospel album and the acting trio of Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer teaming up for the armored truck action comedy “The Pickup” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: The animated “King of the Hill” returns after a 15-year pause, the first half of season two of “Wednesday” lands on Netflix appropriately on Wednesday and the “Welcome to Wrexham” spinoff “NECAXA” premieres with Eva Longoria.

New movies to stream from Aug. 4-10

— Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson are armored truck drivers coerced into a heist in the action comedy “The Pickup.” Keke Palmer plays the criminal mastermind who disrupts their routine drive. Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay and Marshawn Lynch co-star in the movie, which made headlines during its Atlanta production after several crew members were injured in a collision during the shoot. It streams on Prime Video on Wednesday.

— Filmmaker Osgood Perkins’ latest horror “The Monkey” will be streaming on Hulu starting Thursday. The follow-up to his breakout hit “Longlegs” was inspired by a 1980 Stephen King story. Theo James plays twin brothers whose lives turn to chaos when a demonic toy monkey stars causes deaths around them. In her review for The Associated Press, Jocelyn Noveck wrote that it felt “uneven.” She added that, “surely there will be an audience for the creatively rendered gore. The rest of us may feel left with a witty, visually arresting, highly inventive quasi-mess on our hands.”

— If you haven’t had enough Pedro Pascal this year, he’s a key part of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s “Freaky Tales,” streaming on HBO Max on Friday. The anthology action comedy follows four interconnected stories in Oakland, California, in 1987. Before the film’s Sundance debut in 2024, Boden told the AP that “It’s a movie lover’s movie … It has one foot in reality and then one foot just launches off into fantasy.”

