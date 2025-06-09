Doctor pleads guilty to Matthew Perry’s death

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

One of the doctors accused of providing ketamine to actor Matthew Perry, who died in October 2023, has pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, according to federal prosecutors.

Salvador Plasencia will face a statutory maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison for each count at his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for December 3, the US Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Plasencia will remain free on bond and has indicated through his attorneys that he intends to surrender his medical license in the next six weeks.

A statement on behalf of Plasencia shared with CNN this week said he “is profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry.”

“He is fully accepting responsibility by pleading guilty to drug distribution” and acknowledges “his failure to protect Mr. Perry, a patient who was especially vulnerable due to addiction.”

Plasencia, of Santa Monica, California, is one of five people who were charged in relation to Perry’s death. Prosecutors say an underground network of drug sellers and suppliers were responsible for distributing the ketamine that killed Perry, who starred in the TV show “Friends.”

Perry died at age 54 because of “acute effects” of ketamine and subsequent drowning, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. His body was found floating face down in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home.

Plasencia faces a maximum sentence of 40 years, a three-year period of supervised release, and a fine of $2 million or twice the gross gain or loss from the offenses, whatever is greatest, as well as a mandatory $400 special assessment, the US Attorney’s office for the Central District of California said last month.

