David Ketchum, best known as Agent 13 on Get Smart, dies at 97

The comedic actor also penned episodes of “MacGyver,” “The Love Boat,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “M*A*S*H,” and “Full House.”

David Ketchum, the prolific television writer and comedic actor best known for his role as the hapless Agent 13 on the cult 1965 sitcom Get Smart, died Aug. 10. He was 97.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Ketchum’s death to PEOPLE. The office did not immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment on Friday.

Ketchum made his TV debut in 1961, appearing on episodes of such programs as The Jim Backus Show and The Munsters before joining season 2 of Get Smart in 1966 as Agent 13, a character whose signature became finding himself stationed in tight, uncomfortable spaces — mailboxes, fire hydrants, etc. — while undercover for assignments.

