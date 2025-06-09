David Beckham documents his hilarious haircut mishap

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

David Beckham may be one of the most legendary English football players to ever play the game, but he may need to work on his haircutting skills.

Beckham encountered a bit of a hiccup while he trimming his hair, according to a video he posted on his Instagram page Sunday, which resulted in an unfortunately placed bald spot on the top of his head.

“What have you done?” Victoria Beckham, his wife, is heard saying off-camera, to which David Beckham replied, “it’s not funny… the clipper head fell off.”

Article continues after advertisement

Victoria Beckham, with a laugh, went on to roast her husband, joking about how their kids will have “hours of content” from this.

“It does not look good,” she said. “I’m going to always be honest with you. It looks terrible.”

In the caption, David Beckham wrote that “this happened yesterday whilst shaving my head and as you can hear my wife didn’t find it funny at all.”

Referencing a viral moment stemming from the Netflix documentary “Beckham,” where the football star interrupts Victoria Beckham’s interview telling her to “be honest,” David Beckham quipped in his caption that when it comes to his hair, she doesn’t “always need to BE THAT HONEST.”

Perhaps next time Beckham needs a trim, he’ll consider visiting a professional hair stylist.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.