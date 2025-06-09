Dakota Johnson digs deep to deliver energy for movie 'Splitsville'

[Source: Reuters]

For Dakota Johnson, it was important to showcase both her acting and producing talents for the romantic comedy film “Splitsville.”

“I’m more valuable, I think, on set and in post (production), because I know the beat, like the heartbeat of the film while we’re making it,” Johnson told Reuters.

“I’m good at helping on set. And then in post, I’m good at remembering the energy of what it felt like while we were filming so I can implement that in the edit,” the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor added.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.