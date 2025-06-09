Cardi B cleared of assault allegations in civil lawsuit

Source: Reuters

A Californian jury has unanimously cleared pop star Cardi B of assault allegations in a $US24 million ($36 million) civil lawsuit brought by a security guard over an encounter outside a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office in 2018.

Security guard Emani Ellis had accused the rapper — whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar but who went by Cardi B throughout the trial — of cutting her with a fingernail and spitting on her during an altercation outside the obstetrician’s office.

At the time, Cardi B was pregnant for the first time, and the news of her pregnancy had not yet been made public.

Clips of the pop star’s testimony during the trial have gone viral on social media.

