Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance

The Boss performed with the artist who has become known as his “heir.”

Bruce Springsteen surprised the audience at Zach Bryan’s concert Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, according to video shared by concertgoers on social media.

“One of the greatest men to ever exist, a New Jersey native, Mr. Bruce Springsteen,” Bryan said as he welcomed Springsteen to the stage.

The two, accompanied by Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon, performed Springsteen’s song “Atlantic City” from his 1982 album, “Nebraska.” The legendary rocker also joined Bryan for his encore, Bryan’s song “Revival.”

Bryan’s songwriting style has been compared to Springsteen’s and the pair last performed together last August at Bryan’s concert in Philadelphia.

Bryan is hailed in the country music scene for his raspy tone and mix of that genre with folk music in a way many believe captures modern day Americana.

His two most recent projects, 2023’s “Zach Bryan” and last year’s “The Great American Bar Scene: have been both critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

Springsteen’s early career is the subject of the eagerly awaited forthcoming biopic, “Deliver Me From Nowhere.”

Actor Jeremy Allen White of “The Bear” is set to star as Springsteen in the film.

