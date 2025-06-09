Blood of My Blood is dedicated to Brian McCardie

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

While there’s plenty of tragic moments on Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the fourth episode of the Starz series is marked by a real-life loss.

The episode ends with a dedication card for the memory of Brian McCardie. McCardie, who died unexpectedly in April 2024, plays Isaac Grant on the series. Grant is the chieftain of his clan, and as such, he poses a threat to Colum (Seamus McLean Ross), Dougal (Sam Retford), Ellen (Harriet Slater), and all of the MacKenzies.

He is the boss of Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), who serves as his bladier after traveling back in time. And it is Isaac’s son Malcolm (Jhon Lumsden) who is betrothed to Ellen, threatening her romance with Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy).

McCardie’s character and his relationship with the wily father of Brian Fraser. “Every scene he was in, he just brought the level up and you just go, ‘Oh my god, I want to see more of him.'”

But episode 4 may be the last fans see of Isaac Grant, because it is the final episode that McCardie filmed before his death. “He was in it quite a bit, and it was his last one,” series creator Matthew B. Roberts says of the decision to dedicate this particular episode to McCardie. “We felt like that was the appropriate one to do — and to say goodbye.”

