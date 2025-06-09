Badshah sets new milestone as first Indian rapper to join New York Fashion Week runway

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After a well-received debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Indian rapper and entrepreneur Badshah prepared to make another major mark this time at New York Fashion Week.

With this appearance, he became the first Indian rapper to officially attend the globally renowned event, marking a significant moment at the intersection of music and fashion.

Badshah’s journey into the international fashion scene began with his appearance in Paris, where he collaborated with designer Mike Amiri. The partnership drew strong attention from both the fashion community and media, with many praising his bold style and confident presence.

His look and energy on the Paris runway marked the beginning of a fresh chapter for Indian artists on global platforms.

A source close to the development said, “After his successful run in Paris, Badshah was looking forward to bringing his own perspective to the fashion runways in New York. He has always been interested in pushing the boundaries of creativity, and this was a natural next step for him.”

His New York Fashion Week appearance coincided with his Unfinished USA Tour, which included performances across cities like Virginia, New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago. He also planned to visit New York and Los Angeles for studio sessions and other music-related projects.

Beyond his work in music and fashion, Badshah continues to expand his reach as an entrepreneur. His food brand, Badboy Pizza, launched successfully and added another dimension to his growing portfolio of creative ventures.

With each step, Badshah is continuing to break new ground not just as a musician, but as a cultural force bridging art, fashion, and business on a global scale.

Fans can catch Badshah during his Unfinished USA Tour and follow his journey on social media as he continues to make waves across industries.

