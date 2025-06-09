And Just Like That writers stand by the show

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

A couple members of the writers’ room reflect on the show, the intense audience reactions, and more.

Loved it or loved to hate it, you watched it.

Everybody had something to say about And Just Like That, right up to the very end of the Sex and the City sequel series, which debuted its final episode on HBO Max last week. Pigeon purses, abnormally large hats, the stand-up comedy stylings of Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez), hand-licking phone sex, clogged toilets… the show featured some pretty wild storylines always guaranteed to start a conversation online.

Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky, two members of the writers’ room who also worked on Sex and the City starting in season 4, had front-row seats to it all. As the series comes to a close, the duo sits down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss bringing the show to a close, how they processed that audience reaction, a legacy SATC cameo they considered but never brought back, and more.

