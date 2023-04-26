Vodafone joins forces with Tourism Expo

[Source: Supplied]

Vodafone Fiji has today announced its partnership as the Technology Sponsor for the 2023 Fijian Tourism Expo.

Vodafone’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad says Fiji is an outstanding holiday destination with stunning natural beauty and a rich cultural heritage that attracts a significant number of tourists each year.

He says having a strong industry sector and a few hardworking stakeholders, Fiji has earned an apt reputation as a place where happiness comes naturally.

Prasad says Vodafone Fiji, as an industry leader in digital services, strives to provide innovative solutions to its customers, and this partnership will allow us to do just that.

As the technology sponsor for Tourism Fiji, we will be able to provide Expo attendees with seamless connectivity that will enable them to discover more about Fiji and get the most out of the renowned Tourism Expo.