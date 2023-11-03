Returning to pre-pandemic spending may not be easy: ADB

[File Photo]

The Asian Development Bank notes that Fiji’s economic outlook faces headwinds as households are facing increasing costs of living.

ADB Regional Director Aaron Batten says as the prices of many goods and services continue to rise, the bank has seen existing and even new geopolitical tensions affecting the global economy, which further exacerbates some of the pressures on these households.

He adds that returning to pre-pandemic spending levels may not be easy.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even as Fiji begins to phase out some of the fiscal measures that were put in place to boost and protect vulnerable people during the pandemic, returning to pre-pandemic spending levels may not be easy. Fiji has an infrastructure investment backlog.”

Batten has also acknowledged the critical role of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and its continued commitment to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of Fiji’s taxation system.