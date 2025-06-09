RC Manubhai Fiji Golf Tournament 2025 Showcases Talent and Community Spirit

The annual RC Manubhai Fiji Golf Tournament 2025 wrapped up last weekend at the Fiji Golf Club with an outstanding turnout and a thrilling display of golfing excellence.

Drawing over a 140 participants, the two-day event highlighted the tournament’s growing popularity and it’s significance in Fiji’s sporting calendar.

Emerging victorious was Shakil Pillay, who claimed the coveted overall champion title, while Ashish Chand secured the runner-up position after an impressive performance.

As a leading locally owned business in Fiji, RC Manubhai’s long-standing commitment to sports and community initiatives was clearly reflected in the event’s success. The company’s passion for golf goes beyond this Suva tournament.

Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan, Group CEO of RC Manubhai, praised the efforts of all involved, stating, “We are proud to have once again partnered with the Fiji Golf Club to host this year’s tournament. The event was a true celebration of golf in Fiji—bringing together individuals from all walks of life and reinforcing our commitment to sportsmanship, unity, and community development.”

The tournament’s success owes much to the dedication of the players, organizers, sponsors, and supporters.

RC Manubhai extended its heartfelt congratulations to champions Shakil Pillay and Ashish Chand and expressed gratitude to the Fiji Golf Club and all who contributed to the event.

Looking ahead, RC Manubhai remains committed to supporting golf and other sports across Fiji, aiming to nurture talent, foster community spirit, and build upon the nation’s rich sporting heritage.

The 2025 RC Manubhai Fiji Golf Tournament was more than just a competition it was a vibrant celebration of sport, camaraderie, and community unity that promises to grow even stronger in the years to come.

