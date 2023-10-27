LTA to crackdown on unauthorized fare calculation methods

The Land Transport Authority has issued a stern reminder to all taxi permit holders and drivers to activate their taximeters when providing services to the public.

This comes after concerns were raised by customers that some operators were not activating taximeters when providing services but rather using illegal devices to determine the fare per distance.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa says all taxis were fitted with taximeters that were calibrated and tested as and when the vehicle would come in for renewal for registration.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokosawa says the taximeter is the only device sanctioned by the government through the Land Transport Authority to determine the fare per distance.

He says any other device used by taxi operators is illegal, and the authority will investigate and take appropriate action once complaints are received.

He says taxi operators must charge the fare set by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, which has been calibrated in the taximeters.

The LTA CEO says taxi owners need to follow the law and avoid using illegal apps that were not approved by the authorities.

He says there will be consequences for not adhering to permit conditions in regards to the use of taximeters.