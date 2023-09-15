Lew Gor wins Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

[Source: Supplied]

Suva resident Richard Lew Gor was overwhelmed after winning a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross after winning Digicel’s Text-to-Win Promotion.

Lew Gor says it is like a dream come true, as he acknowledged Digicel for introducing such a promotion.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed has thanked their customers who participated in this promo, and the overwhelming response they received demonstrates the sheer passion and unwavering loyalty of their fantastic customers.

During the promotion, Digicel customers had to text ‘CAR’ to 7777 from May 12th to September 8th to become one of the lucky winners.

The giveaway was for all Digicel prepaid customers, giving them a chance to win cool prizes, and the ultimate winner got their hands on a brand new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.