Government committed to sugar industry

The government is committed to the sugar industry, aiming to improve sugarcane production.

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh, conveyed this message to sugar cane farmers during a consultation session in Labasa this week.

Singh emphasized the industry’s growth and its significance as a livelihood for thousands of Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

He says one major concern for sugar cane farmers is land lease issues that have been neglected in previous years, leading to farmers leaving due to expired leases.

To address this, the Minister says a taskforce has been formed.

He adds in the 2023-2024 budget allocation, six new capital programs have been introduced for farmers: Small Grant Scheme, Farm Mechanization, Cage Bins, In-Field Drainage for Sugarcane Farms, Farmers Incentive Program, and Manual Harvesting Support Program.

In addition to these programs, Singh says the Ministry will maintain its projects for farmers, such as Sugarcane Development & Farmers Assistance (Cane Planting Grant), Cane Access Road, Cane Cartage, Sugar Stabilization Fund, Fertilizer Subsidy, Weedicide Subsidy, and New Farmer and Lease Premium Assistance.

He says farmers can access these grants through sector offices or the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry office in Lautoka.