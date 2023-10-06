Gavoka expects strong demand beyond peak season

[File]

Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, reveals that while Fiji traditionally experiences peak tourism from June to September, there has been no significant decline in bookings until January of the coming year.

Gavoka acknowledges that the COVID-19 pandemic brought the tourism industry to a standstill, but it has since made a robust comeback.

He emphasizes that there are no signs of upcoming low periods at the moment.

Gavoka also plans to engage in discussions with key stakeholders to assess the duration of this sustained surge in demand, often referred to as the “pent-up demand phenomenon.”

“What we have not is that people could not travel during COVID-19 and demand was suppressed. When we became free to travel, that pent-up demand began to materialize and to exert its power into travel.”

Gavoka says sometimes such phenomenon’s are short lived, but is hopeful it will drag on until 2025.