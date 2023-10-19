Fisheries Ministry rigorously monitors the sale of fish

The Ministry of Fisheries has reaffirmed its commitment to rigorous monitoring of fish types and sizes available at local markets.

Director of Fisheries Neumai Ravitu stressed the implementation of measures aimed at safeguarding fishing grounds nationwide and ensuring sustainable livelihoods.

She says these measures include size restrictions and seasonal closures, particularly concerning species like Kawakawa and Donu, which are all part of the Ministry’s strategy to preserve fish populations in our waters.

“You would notice that the Ministry had also placed a ban in 2017 on sea cucumber. That is also a fishery that has become depleted over the years, and through that five-year ban, we saw a regeneration of these species in some waters around Fiji, not across all.”

Furthermore, Ravitu says the Ministry conducts comprehensive market data collection efforts across the country, enhancing its understanding of the variety of species and sizes of fish available in the market.

“We undertake fish market inspection, see what’s on the table, collect data, and that goes into using the applicable tools that we have, and that goes into a system that we’re able to generate information to see how the trends have been on market surveys.”

The Director of Fisheries says the Ministry aims to bolster monitoring and surveillance operations in fishing areas to ensure the long-term sustainability of these vital resources.