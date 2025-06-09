Fijian business earns place on Forbes India’s Select 200 list

Source: Supplied

RC Manubhai & Co. Ltd. has been named by Forbes India as one of the Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential for 2025, placing the Fijian hardware and home improvement group among high-growth businesses across the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company was chosen from more than 5,200 organisations and brands worldwide through a jury-led assessment by the Forbes India–DGEMS panel. It is also the only organisation from the South Pacific to receive the recognition.

Group Chief Executive Dr Uppiliappan Gopalan said the acknowledgment reflects the company’s long-term strategic focus.

“We are honored to represent Fiji in this global forum of innovators and scale-driven enterprises,” he said. “This recognition from Forbes India reinforces our long-term commitment to operational excellence, customer experience, excellence in promoting ESG practices and world-class human capital initiatives and expanding the reach of Fijian enterprise to the world.”

The announcement coincides with the DGEMS 2025 conference at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, which has brought together founders and CEOs from more than 25 countries for discussions with global venture capitalists, regulatory experts and government representatives.

As part of the programme, RC Manubhai will join global expansion meetings with regulatory, legal, immigration and market-entry specialists, take part in a founders’ media session outlining its vision and attend networking roundtables with international investors and trade delegates.

The company will also participate in S200 group activities and panel sessions involving global companies, unicorn founders and Select 200 alumni. It will receive a custom eXtrepreneur memento to mark the milestone.

Dr Gopalan said the achievement reflects the combined efforts of teams across the group.

“This milestone reflects the dedication of our teams across all RC Manubhai entities, as well as the trust of our customers, suppliers and communities,” he said. “We look forward to leveraging this global network to enhance our international partnerships and contribute to Fiji’s economic visibility abroad.”

