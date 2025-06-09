Fiji wants bigger share of NZ market

The government is pushing to increase its share of the New Zealand market, saying simply increasing two-way trade is not enough.

Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister Sakiusa Ditoka says Fiji currently exports about $150 million worth of goods to New Zealand, compared with imports of around $1.03 billion.

He says Fiji and New Zealand are targeting NZ$2 billion in annual two-way trade by 2030.

However, Ditoka says Fiji must ensure more of that growth benefits local exporters, farmers and businesses.

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“We must substantially increase Fiji’s share of that relationship. Kava is a good example. Standards, biosecurity requirements and regulatory arrangements may sound like technical trade matters, but somewhere in rural Fiji, a farmer is planting yagona, and their family depends on that crop.”

Ditoka says the Government is focused on opening markets and addressing trade barriers so more Fijian products can enter New Zealand.

He says Fiji’s diplomatic and trade engagement must result in more exports, investment and economic opportunities for Fijians.