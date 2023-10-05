Fiji praised for warm welcome

The Director of Asia Pacific for the Global Sustainable Tourism Dr Mihee Kang has praised the warm welcoming atmosphere she experienced upon landing in Fiji for the first time.

Dr. Kang’s initial impressions of Fiji were overwhelmingly positive, describing the country as one of the friendliest destinations for holidaymakers.

However, she also highlights the need for greater inclusivity within the country’s tourism industry.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji’s destination is for honeymooners or the young family, so that impression is not the great in terms of inclusive tourism. You need to welcome the different types of tourists and the age groups, so maybe your promotion side, you may need to work.”

Dr Kang says that there might be existing barriers but stresses the importance of finding ways to accommodate the different types of visitors who come to Fiji.

She calls for a concerted effort to remove obstacles and ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, feels welcome.

Dr Kang adds that this includes providing accessible facilities and services for individuals with disabilities, promoting cultural sensitivity, and catering to diverse dietary preferences.

The Director is also looking forward to visiting a few tourist spots and discussing further with relevant stakeholders.