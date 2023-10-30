FEE graduates excelling in SMEs

[File Photo]

Graduates of the Fiji Enterprise Engine program in the past five years have collectively increased their sales revenue by $2.1 million.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Jonetani Tonawai says of the graduates of small and medium enterprises, 11 businesses have recorded a combined additional revenue of $662,000 this year alone.

Tonawai says this has resulted in increased employment, signalling business growth.

He says preparing these MSMEs for investment readiness is one of the goals of the FEE program.

According to Tonawai, the program has introduced two new aspects this year, which are ‘greening your businesses and ‘digitalizing your businesses’.

The FCEF says it is also pleasing to note that the FEE program will soon be established in the Western Division for the first time, with the selection process for the West cohort about to begin.

Tonawai adds that FCEF will continue to support MSMEs, moving them to greater heights in their corporate pursuits.