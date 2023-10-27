Digicel offers free calls to Vanuatu from selected PIC’s

Digicel is offering free calls to Vanuatu from select Pacific Island Countries (PICs) in response to the impact of Severe Tropical Cyclone Lola on Vanuatu.

This initiative allows Digicel Pacific customers in Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, and Nauru to make free calls to Vanuatu for the next 7 days.

The Regional Digicel Pacific CEO, Shally Jannif, emphasizes the importance of staying connected with friends and loved ones during such challenging times.

She is encouraging people to reach out to their contacts in Vanuatu to offer support and reassurance.

Jannif also mentioned that the network is performing well on the island, and Digicel Vanuatu is continuously monitoring its performance.

The CEO of Digicel Vanuatu, Yaser Maher, expresses the company’s commitment to providing excellent service and social responsibility for the people of Vanuatu.

He adds this aims to facilitate communication and help the community in Vanuatu during the aftermath of the cyclone.