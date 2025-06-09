Courts opens $5.2 million Mega Store

Courts has opened its third Mega Store in Fiji, a $5.2 million development in the heart of Labasa town that promises a world-class shopping experience for Vanua Levu customers.

General Manager Retail & Operations of Courts, Hamendra Prasad, says the two-level flagship store is designed as a tier-one shopping complex, bringing together a wide variety of brands under one roof.

He said the outlet also features modern infrastructure, including escalators, air-conditioning, and a rooftop solar system.

More than 15 staff are already employed at the new outlet, which reflects Courts’ ongoing commitment to delivering quality products, superior shopping experiences, and flexible financing options for customers in the North.

The Labasa Mega Store joins Courts’ existing Mega Stores in Suva and Nadi, and adds to Vision Investments Limited’s recent multi-million dollar development milestones, in Nadi and Laqere.