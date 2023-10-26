Council promotes smart shopping ahead of Diwali celebrations

[File Photo]

As the much-anticipated festival of light draws near, the Consumer Council says the euphoria of the festival can sometimes lead to unscrupulous business practices

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says Fijians need to be vigilant and responsible while shopping for Diwali as it is accompanied by a surge in promotions, discounts, and tempting offers that can sometimes lead consumers into purchasing products that may not meet their expectations.

Shandil says the Council has analyzed complaints received over the past three years, revealing a successive increase in complaints during the Diwali season.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil

She says this data serves as a compelling reminder of the need for heightened awareness and vigilance among consumers.

The CEO says traders often resort to false claims, misleading advertising, selling substandard goods at inflated prices, and offering outdated or defective products.

She adds it’s our responsibility as consumers to be wise and discerning during this festive season.

Shandil says one critical aspect is the risk of purchasing products close to their expiry date in large quantities.

The Council also reinforces the importance of keeping receipts as proof of purchase, which is essential in case consumers need to seek redress.

The Council’s surveillance teams will be on the ground daily throughout major towns and cities to ensure compliance with ethical business practices.