Cabinet approves new economic reforms

[File Photo]

Cabinet has approved a new phase of economic reforms set to be undertaken by government.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the reform, called the Growth Re-Set Package’, will build on the work that has already begun through national consultations such as the National Economic Summit, the Fiscal Review Committee, Investment Facilitation Committee and Budget development process.

Rabuka says the package will focus on legislative reforms for investment rules, short and long-term immigration, energy generation, environment and planning laws and foreign land ownership.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the first phase of the package will focus on issues identified by businesses and investors as impediments to economic progress.

Rabuka says this includes the immigration and work permit process, investment in land, buildings and infrastructure, foreign investment regulation and electricity and energy sector reforms.

He says these changes will be implemented through a steering committee to be co-led by the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Trade and will include members from the private sector who are experienced in delivering projects to conclusion.