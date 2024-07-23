BSP opens $4m Nadi Central Business Center and Branch

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica stresses that access to a bank is one of the vital steps of ensuring that MSMEs have equal opportunity and access to the market.

While opening BSP’s New Nadi Central Business Center and Branch the Deputy Prime Minister also commends BSP for its community initiatives as they make banking more accessible which will create investment and savings services.

Kamikamica says the $4 million investment by BSP shows their ongoing faith in Fiji, its people, and its economy.

He stresses that to grow the economy, they cannot do this alone but need the support of financial institutions like BSP in providing accessible finance to farmers, MSMEs and investors who wish to tap into commercial agriculture or other forms of investment.

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlights the number of investments that are to get under soon, which BSP is also part of.

“Right now, we have a pipeline of investments of around six billion in Fiji. Out of that six billion about two billion will be deployed in this potentially the in the second half of this year most likely towards the end of the year and that includes some of the investments that BSP has participated in and if that happens that will begin to unlock the potential in the Fiji.”

BSP Group Board Chair Robert Bradshaw says the investment reaffirms their primary goal to maintain them as the leading bank in Fiji and throughout the Pacific.

Bradshaw says they are also embarking on their modernization plan and the key for this will be customer experience.

He says that they hope that by the time they roll out the modernization plan, customers will see a different BSP.