Big money in agriculture for Koro Island

Koro Island earns $13million annually as gross value from agricultural activities.

Speaking at the inaugural agriculture buyer-supplier engagement on the Island, Acting Chief Economist, Sera Bose says this money comes from Dalo, Cassava, and Kava.

Bose says Dalo is one of Fiji’s top agriculture exports, raking in around $20 million annually and has commended farmers on Koro for continuing to provide quality dalo to meet the demand.

She says the engagement event will help farmers on Koro deal directly with suppliers and maximize returns.

There are over 200 farmers in 14 villages on Koro Island.