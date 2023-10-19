Business

Association welcomes proposed removal of open taxi rank system

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

October 19, 2023 9:56 am

The Suva Taxi Association has welcomed the proposal for the removal of the Open Taxi Rank System by the Land Transport Authority.

The association had a fruitful discussion with the Land Transport Authority and Transport Ministry yesterday, meeting with the Acting Chief Executive and Director of Transport.

President Ratnash Narayan says they have highlighted the transparency of the municipal taxi bases and stand system to the stakeholders.

Narayan says the removal of the open taxi rank system from the current taxi operations framework would ease challenges faced by taxi operators.

He says they are ready to provide further support for the proposal.

The Open Taxi Rank System was introduced by the FijiFirst government in 2021 to mitigate expenses for public service vehicle drivers during COVID-19.

However, LTA has noted that the system has led PSV drivers to only focus on towns and cities, allowing illegal taxi operations to thrive in rural areas.

