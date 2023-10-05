$120m investments lined up for Nausori

Aerial shot of Nausori Town.

A total of $120 million worth of development projects are in the pipeline for Nausori Town in the next 12 months.

Nausori Town Council Special Administrator, Uma Kant Patel says these projects include the construction of new supermarkets, shopping malls, a major fast food outlet, service stations and a new market facility in Nakasi.

“We as a council have always put our various stakeholders’ interests first and foremost in line with the Fijian government’s vision and mission. We assure you my office will continue to improve the lives of people in all areas of our municipality.”

Article continues after advertisement

Patel says the council is grateful for government’s support and for creating an environment conducive for investment and development.