News

Kiran calls for action on child safety

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 30, 2026 2:50 pm

[Photo: Supplied: Ministry of women, children and social protection/Facebook page]

Minister for Social Protection Sashi Kiran has called on communities to actively protect children and support vulnerable families.

Speaking to members of the Vanua Levu Shree Sanatan Dharam Sabha and the Seaqaqa Sanatan Sabha, Kiran highlighted growing concerns around online violence, bullying, neglect,
and child abuse.

She stressed that child protection is a shared responsibility, urging parents, community leaders, and local organisations to create safer environments for children.

The Minister also promoted the UNICEF-supported Bebbo Pacific Parenting App as a practical tool offering guidance on child development, health, and positive parenting.

She encouraged families to use it to spark conversations on safeguarding and positive discipline.

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Reflecting on how elders, neighbours, and extended families once looked after children together, Kiran urged the Seaqaqa community to strengthen women’s groups and local
organisations to support child protection, crime prevention, and address gender-based violence.

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